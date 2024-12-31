Ukrainians Have Won Every Day Of 2024 - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) 2024 was another step towards Victory and life without war.

This was emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

“We, Ukrainians, know what it is like not to wait for tomorrow, but to fight for every day and every year of freedom. And 2024 was exactly that - gained and free. Another step towards justice, towards an honest peace, towards our victory, towards life without war,” the Head of State noted.

He emphasized that every day of 2024 was won by soldiers, by all people, by each and every one who defends, who works, who strengthens and helps.

“The work and courage, humanity and integrity of the whole nation filled this year. And also care, development and love, the desire to change the reality for the better despite everything,” the President said.

He wished all Ukrainians strength, unity and inspiration in the New Year.“Happy new year of life and freedom, happy new year!” - Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk wished Ukrainians that the new year of 2025 would bring peace - just, comprehensive and lasting.