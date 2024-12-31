Attempted Bombing Of Police Mobile In Bannu Injures Eight, Including Six Officers

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A mobile van in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, Bannu, narrowly escaped being blown up in a roadside bombing on Wednesday. The explosion six police officers, including a sub-inspector, and two passersby.

Incident Details

According to the police, the mobile van was on routine patrol when a bomb, planted by in a garbage pile near Surangi Adda, exploded as the vehicle passed by. The blast was followed by heavy gunfire.

The injured include PASI Sohaib Khan and police constables Majid, Zahidullah, Faizan Ali, Arshad Khan, and driver Jamshed Khan.

All injured individuals sustained minor injuries and were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu for medical treatment. Following the incident, additional police forces were dispatched to secure the area and launch an investigation.



