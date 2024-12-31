Stocks To Watch - Innovation For US Military Aircraft Safety
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to investing platform covering cleantech and defense Stocks releases a snapshot on publicly traded companies driving innovation for US army Aviation Safety, featuring KULR technology Group, Inc (NYSE American:KULR ), a leader in advanced thermal management and vibration reduction solutions, with a history of Technology collaboration with the Armed Forces.
Companies discussed include : Honeywell (Nasdaq:HON ), Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ISSC ), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC ).
