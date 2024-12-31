Moecc Marks GCC Wildlife Day In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) Wildlife Development Department has marked the GCC Wildlife Day in Kuwait adopting the slogan "Sustainable Marine Wildlife," which is observed annually on December 30.

During the celebration, MoECC highlighted Qatar's efforts to preserve the marine environment and its natural components, which include enacting the related laws and regulations, in addition to establishing nature reserves and maintaining them. It also stressed the importance of international and regional cooperation in such issues.

Accordingly, MoECC noted the various conservation and monitoring projects meant to protect biodiversity and the various components of wildlife and the local environment, such as the national project for the protection of the endangered hawksbill sea turtles, which started in 2003, in addition to the similar projects monitoring the development and sustainability of dugongs, whale sharks, whales, and seabirds.

As part of activities supporting environmental preservation, MoECC organised regular beach and seabed cleaning campaigns, besides the educational workshops aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of preserving marine biodiversity and natural habitats of different species such as the mangroves, coral reefs, and the seagrass beds. Further, MoECC reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to protecting the marine environment and ensuring its sustainability for the future generations.

In the meantime, MoECC pointed out that natural reserves and protectorates represent around 29% of the total space of the State of Qatar, as it has 11 different natural protectorates. Besides, the country has joined various international conventions and agreements aimed at the protection of the endangered species, and the country has been to issue the legistlations and laws in this regard and update them accordingly.

