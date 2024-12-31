Maharashtra: Major Reshuffle In Bureaucracy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) On the last day of the calendar year, the Maharashtra on Tuesday announced a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy.

The government has transferred the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps, HS Sonawane and appointed the present State Commissioner Ravindra Binwade to this position.

The Sports and Youth Commissioner Suraj Mandhare has been transferred and appointed as the Agriculture Commissioner.

The government has transferred the School Education and Sports Principal Secretary I.A. Kundan, who has been replaced by the Food and Civil Principal Secretary Ranjit Singh Deol.

The Divyang Welfare Department Secretary Sachindra Pratap Singh has been transferred and appointed as the Commissioner of School Education.

Prashant Narnavare, Commissioner of Women and Child Welfare, has been transferred and appointed as the Secretary of Special Inquiry Officer in the General Administration Department.

The Rashtriya Gramin Jivannoti Abhiyan CEO Ruchesh Jayvanshi has been transferred and appointed as the Secretary of the Minority Affairs Department.

Geetanjali Baviskar, President of the Nashik district caste verification committee has been transferred and appointed as the CEO of Maharashtra State Khadi and Gramodyog Board.

The Maharashtra State Khadi and Gramodyog Board CEO Pradip P has been transferred and appointed as Fisheries Commissioner.

Aahok Karanjkar is the new managing director of the Maharashtra State Finance Corporation.

The five Principal Secretaries -- Sonia Sethi, Dinesh Waghmare, Santosh Kumar, Aseem Gupta and B. Venugopal Reddy -- have been promoted to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary.

Piyush Singh has been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary while Milind Borikar, Ravindra Binwade, Deepak Singla, Kunal Prakash Khemnar and Nidhi Choudhary have been promoted in the selection grade of IAS level-13 in the pay matrix.

R. Vimala, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, has been promoted to level 14 in the pay matrix in the same post.

Sheetal Teli Ugale, Solapur municipal corporation commissioner, has been promoted to level 14 in the pay matrix.

The Pune Metropolitan Commissioner Yogesh Mhase has been promoted to level 14 in the pay matrix in the same post.

The Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has also been promoted to level 14 in the pay matrix in the same post.

The Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation has been promoted to level 14 in the pay matrix on the same post.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board CEO Manik Gursal has been promoted to level 14 in the pay matrix in the same post.