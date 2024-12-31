Manipur Govt Announces 7 Pc DA Hike For Employees

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 31 (IANS) Manipur on Tuesday announced a 7 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for over one lakh employees of the state.

Announcing the DA, Chief N. Biren Singh said that the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees shall be increased from 32 per cent to 39 per cent with effect from January 1, 2025.

With the announcement of the DA, over one lakh government staff in the state would be benefited.

The Chief Minister also said that around 500 youths shall be provided residential skills at Delhi for cabin crew placements in Air India and Indigo. The funding for the training would be borne by the Ministry of Tourism and the priority would be given to the ethnic violence displaced persons, he said.

From January 2025, the government would be providing 23 commonly prescribed cancer drugs free of cost in all district hospitals, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that a society for the management of Model Residential Schools would be set up for its smooth functioning. These schools would provide high-quality and affordable education in minority areas.

As many as 13 model residential schools are being constructed in 11 districts under the PMJVK Scheme.

The Chief Minister's College Students Rehabilitation Scheme shall be extended for another year for the IDPs. The Chief Minister also initiated the Chief Minister's Coaching Scheme for entrance examinations to professional courses of engineering (JEE) and Medical (NEET). This initiative would empower students from Manipur to get admission into professional courses, he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government would be developing a Polo Ground with the provision of a gallery at Ibudhou Marjing with a project cost of Rs 30 crore, development of Langthabla Konung with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore and Maharaja Gambhir Singh Museum with cost of Rs 40 crore.