Deborah Franklin Publishing: Turning New Authors' Dreams Into Published Realities

- Deborah FranklinATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deborah Franklin Publishing proudly announces its mission to empower aspiring authors to transform their lifelong dreams into published works. Founded by Deborah A. Franklin, a distinguished Publishing and Visibility Coach with over 20 years in the entertainment and education sectors, the company is dedicated to enhancing authors' Visibility, Influence, and Profits (V.I.P.). Deborah's unique blend of experience and personal resilience ensures that each author's story receives the attention it deserves.Deborah A. Franklin's journey from overcoming verbal abuse to becoming a successful entrepreneur is a testament to her commitment to authenticity and empowerment. Her experience allows her to guide new authors in telling their genuine stories and making a meaningful impact.Many new authors feel overwhelmed as they venture into the world of writing and publishing. Common fears include wondering if what they know is good enough, uncertainty about where to start, concerns over the quality of their writing, and worries about how to market their books once published.Deborah Franklin Publishing understands these challenges and offers tailored support to address them. By providing expert guidance, resources, and a supportive environment, the company helps authors navigate these fears and build confidence in their writing journey.In an era where self-publishing is thriving, with over 1.7 million books self-published in the U.S. alone in 2022, Deborah Franklin Publishing stands out by offering personalized guidance and expert support, ensuring that new authors don't just become part of a statistic but succeed in sharing their stories with the world.From years of helping people publish their books, here are some useful tips for prospective authors:To get started even without any prior writing experience, begin by outlining your ideas, writing regularly, and seeking feedback.When choosing a topic, select a topic you are passionate about and knowledgeable in. Consider what unique insights or experiences you can share that will benefit your target audience.The struggle of writer's block is common and to this, she says,“Try setting small, manageable goals, taking breaks, and finding inspiration through reading, nature, or other creative outlets”.Here's what a client had to say:“I have been wanting to write a book for a very long time. My experience was nothing less than amazing working with the DFP team. Their support, dedication, and professionalism were evident at every step of the journey. – Pastor Caroline DugginFor more information about Deborah Franklin Publishing and how to start your publishing journey, click here .About Deborah Franklin PublishingDeborah Franklin Publishing is dedicated to helping new authors achieve their publishing dreams. With personalized coaching and expert guidance, the company is committed to bringing impactful stories to the forefront.

