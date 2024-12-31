Russians Launch Most Massive Strike On Shostka Since War Start Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mayor of Shostka, Mykola Noha, states that today's strike involving 13 missiles has been the largest attack on the town to date. The massive strike was carried out in two waves - at 3:00 and 8:00.

According to Ukrinform, Noha shared these details in a comment to Suspilne .

"Shostka was attacked in two waves: around 3:00 and 8:00. Over 12 missiles. This is the largest strike on Shostka," the Mayor said during a live broadcast on Suspilne.

He reported that the attack damaged a polyclinic and four boiler houses. The consequences are still being assessed, and some residents have been left without heating due to the damage.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the Russian forces struck Shostka in Sumy region with 13 missiles. The attack damaged three boiler houses, leaving 43 buildings in the town without heating. Additionally, the Mayor noted that 12 apartment buildings, schools, a polyclinic, and boiler houses were damaged.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that around 8:00 a.m., the Russian forces launched a massive missile strike on Shostka in Sumy region.