AITX’S 2024 Review Sets Up 2025 For Continued Strong Growth & Profitability

The Company noted that its revenue growth, including increases in recurring monthly revenue, has been documented in its quarterly filings. Full FY 2025 financial results are expected to be filed with the SEC following the Company's fiscal year-end on February 28, 2025.

One of the significant milestones in 2024 was AITX's transition to its 4th generation technology platform, which was a transition to NVIDIA hardware from Intel hardware. This major shift required extensive development and rigorous testing, yet the result has been transformative. The new platform delivers dramatically improved reliability, faster processing, and simplified scalability while reducing the number of hardware components. This advancement not only enhances product performance but also accelerates production timelines, paving the way for increased deployment efficiency and customer satisfaction.

AITX achieved another major milestone in 2024 by surpassing 100 team members, reflecting the Company's continued growth and commitment to its mission. This expanding workforce has enabled AITX to enhance its software and hardware development capabilities, bringing products like RADCam TM to market faster and more efficiently. Reinharz emphasized the dedication of the team, noting minimal turnover and a unified focus on driving the Company's vision forward. The addition of new team members has not only bolstered innovation but also reinforced AITX's ability to meet the growing demands of its enterprise clients.

In 2024, AITX introduced RADCam, an innovative addition to its lineup of AI-driven solutions, specifically intended for residential users. Designed to revolutionize residential safety and security, RADCam represents a significant leap forward in both functionality and market reach. Despite minor delays in deployment, Reinharz highlighted the importance of ensuring the product's readiness before launch. Units are scheduled to ship in the coming weeks, supported by a comprehensive marketing push. Reinharz also shared plans to expand the residential product lineup, leveraging RADCam's unique architecture to develop new form factors that enhance recurring monthly revenue streams. This strategic expansion underscores AITX's adaptability and focus on capturing emerging opportunities in the security technology landscape.

The Company's enterprise sales team made significant strides in 2024, solidifying its structure to meet the demands of an expanding product portfolio and growing market opportunities. Reinharz noted that the team's cohesion and effectiveness have been instrumental in driving the Company's exponential growth. Looking ahead, plans are in place to further expand the sales team to capitalize on the increasing demand for solutions such as RADCam and the popular RIO TM solar-powered mobile security units. With a robust sales funnel and new opportunities emerging daily, AITX is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory into 2025 and beyond.

As AITX concludes a transformative year, the Company sets its sights on even greater accomplishments in 2025. With a strengthened platform, an expanding team, and a growing portfolio of innovative solutions, Reinharz emphasized the importance of transparency and engagement, stating,“2024 was a pivotal year for AITX, and calendar year 2025 promises to be even more impactful. I invite all investors, fans and followers to join us for the AITX Investor Presentation on January 15, 2025, where we'll dive deeper into our strategies and unveil what lies ahead. Together, we are building a future defined by growth and innovation.”

The Investor Presentation and RAD Technology Review will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET. The event will be streamed live on the Company's YouTube channel and across its social media platforms.

AITX, through its primary subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD-I), is redefining the nearly $50 billion (US) security and guarding services industry1 through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD-I solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry's existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD-I delivers these tremendous cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD-I technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD-I has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD-I expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD-I, RAD-R, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit , , , , , , and , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

