Refined Energy Corp. Announces Option Grant To Advisory Board Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Corp. (CSE: RUU; OTC: RFMCF; FRA: CWA0) (the“ Company ”) announces that it has granted 200,000 stock options (“ Options ”) pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan (the“ Plan ”), each with an exercise price of CDN $0.15, to Rock U Consulting, a corporation held by Ken Wheatley, an experienced professional geoscientist, and James des Cognets, a veteran, who have agreed to join the Company's advisory board.

Such options will vest in equal installments on each of April 19, 2025, August 19, 2025, December 19, 2025, and April 19, 2026, and shall expire December 19, 2026. Each vested Option, upon satisfaction of the exercise price, entitles the holder thereof to receive one common share of the Company.

The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Options (and any common shares issued upon the exercise of the Options before April 20, 2025) will be subject to a hold period until April 20, 2025, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Mark Fields, CEO of the Company, commented,“Ken and James bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that we will be able to draw upon as we continue to advance the Company's properties. I am happy to have them as part of our team.”

Ken Wheatley

Mr. Wheatley is a Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists in Saskatchewan. With over 44 years of uranium exploration experience in Canada, Mr. Wheatley started exploring for uranium in 1980 and was involved with the discovery of a number of deposits: Amok Ltd. (Cluff Lake, Dominique Janine deposits), Minatco (McClean Lake, Sue deposits), Uranerz Exploration and Mining Ltd. (Key Lake, BV and P-Patch uranium occurrences) and Areva Resources Canada Inc. (now Orano) where he led the exploration team in discovery and delineation of the Midwest A deposit. Most recently Mr. Wheatley was the Vice President of Exploration for Forum Energy Metals Corp. where he discovered the Opie, Barney and Otis West uranium showings at Northwest Athabasca. He also explored for uranium in Nunavut around the Kiggavik deposits, explored for copper at the Janice Lake project and for nickel/platinum/palladium at the Love Lake project. Mr. Wheatley graduated with an H.B.Sc. from Laurentian University in 1980, and a M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan in 1985.

James des Cognets

Mr. Cognets has fifteen years' experience in commodities sectors, spanning leadership roles in operations, finance, strategy, and investing. He is currently the Vice President of Strategy and Financial Planning & Analysis at First Bauxite, an independent producer of industrial minerals. James' experience includes five years with Resource Capital Funds, one of the largest and oldest mining-focused private equity funds, where he was responsible for RCF's global royalty portfolio, as well as investments in energy transition metals and industrial minerals. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering and French from Vanderbilt University and an MBA (high honors) from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. James has also received his ICD.D accreditation from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. In addition to the Dufferin Project, Refined also has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Basin and Milner uranium properties in Saskatchewan. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

