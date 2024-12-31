Shmyhal Names Key Achievements Of Third Year Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's resilience, adaptability, and swift responses to numerous challenges are the defining outcomes of the third year of Russia's full-scale war.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal stated this during a meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"The main result of the third year of the full-scale war is our resilience, our adaptability, and our ability to respond effectively to numerous challenges. I want to once again thank everyone who protects, rescues, treats, teaches, and works. Thanks to our unity, we made it through 2024. While many challenges and much work lie ahead, I am confident that in 2025, we will become even stronger," Shmyhal said.

He also highlighted ten key areas where significant progress has been achieved, among them security and defense, financial stability, energy, recovery, the state's compliance with its social obligations, education and medicine, veteran policy, adaptive economy and business work and logistics development, European integration, and digitalization.

He also reflected on the year 2024 as another chapter in Ukraine's fight for freedom.

"The year 2024 is coming to an end. It has been another year of the struggle for Ukraine's freedom -- a year of stability and invincibility. We faced it with dignity, thanks to our warriors and defenders, as well as all Ukrainians who continue to bring our victory closer," Shmyhal said.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram