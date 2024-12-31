Samsung Paves The Way For Future Innovators With New Graduate Program

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Gulf has reinforced its commitment to boosting youth employment with the launch of its SGE Program. Welcoming 12 talented graduates, chosen from a competitive pool of over 2,000 ambitious applicants, this diverse cohort represents various nationalities and universities across the UAE and beyond.

The initiative will nurture the young professionals by providing them with invaluable experience and helping them develop essential career skills through a year-long placement. Participants will gain hands-on experience across various fields at Samsung Gulf Electronics, including artificial intelligence, mobile technology and data analytics. They will also contribute to key departments such as Direct to Consumer and Corporate Marketing, Customer Service, Legal, and People, gaining a broad understanding of the company's expansive operations.

Joao Ferreira, Head of People Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“At Samsung, we're committed to investing in the next generation of leaders in the UAE. Our SGE Graduate Program provides a unique platform for young professionals to hone their leadership and technical skills while contributing to meaningful projects, shaping the future of Samsung. We're excited to welcome these talented individuals and collaborate with them on cutting-edge innovations.”

The program, designed to create a pathway to employment for recent graduates, attracted a strong pool of applicants from top universities across the UAE and internationally. The final cohort was selected through a comprehensive assessment designed to evaluate their technical and soft skills in problem-solving, communication, and technical proficiency.

