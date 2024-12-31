Elderly Couple, Selling Snacks At Thane Station, Reveal Heartwarming Love Story Netizens Call Them 'Pure Soul'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Social is full of inspirational stories , and most of them us something if we want to take a positive note of it. In a recent posted on Instagram, an elderly couple near Thane Railway Station has captured the internet's heart with their simple love story.

Shared by influencer Siddesh Lokare on Instagram, the video has gone and garnered over 8 million views . It has delivered a very sweet yet powerful message before the year ends and the new year arrives.

In the video, the old man has been introduced as Bhimrao, who is visually impaired and is married to his wife Shobha for 43 years. The couple runs a small snack stall near the Thane station.

When Lokesh asked Bhimrao, when did he get married to Shobha, he said, "March 12, 1982," with Shobha chiming in,“We've been married for 43 years.”

The duo then shared snippets of their daily life, revealing how they support each other in every possible way.

Shobha stated that Bhimrao lost his vision at the age of two, however it didn't deter her from marrying him.“We imagine ourselves in each other's shoes, always,” she added. Bhimrao said, "We decided to complete each other and stay together as life partners.” As Shobha said,“Jeevansaathi (life partners).”

It can be clearly be seen on the video that their relationship is built on mutual respect and teamwork. According to Shobha, Bhimrao cuts vegetables better than chefs.

When Lokesh asked their definition of love, Shobha said,“We fight, but we can't stay apart for even two minutes. It's like utensils in a kitchen–they collide but never break,” Bhimrao added.

Though the couple expressed a wish of a stall where they could sell their snacks without having to stand all day. Stating their message, they said, "Hard work is everything. You can't live just for yourself. If you live for others, you truly live.”

The video ends with a beautiful caption, as quoted by India Today,“Live for someone else, too.”

Here's the video:Here's are a few reaction:

One wrote, "You can't live only for yourself. If you live for others, you have lived."

Another said, "I have bought stuffs from them it was so nice. And the best part once i took things from them more people came along and bought the stuffs ❤️ pure soul."

A third commented, "Omg i have seen them and i have bought all of their snacks one day and went home and my mom was like she is crazy , i just loved them so much and i legit bought all of the snacks they had when i got to knw they are standing thr at the same place for hours and have to face so much difficulties with the police . Guys ppl staying in thane or any wr these couple stand on the west side of the station near the auto stand , do buy their products even u dnt eat buy at least one its not that expensive and i did eat a few ."

"The way Aaji's eyes shone at Jeevansaathi! 🥹🧿❤️✨ Can't wait to see what's in store for them ahead!" commented the fourth.

"More power to them," a fifth said.