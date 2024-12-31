Australia: Police Shot At During Pursuit In Sydney

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney Dec 31 (IANS) A Sydney officer and dog were shot at during a pursuit that prompted a major police response in the city's west early on Tuesday morning.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that at about 1:30 a.m. local time, officers responded to reports of two men armed with guns attempting to break into a property in Endensor Park, approximately 30 km west of central Sydney, reports Xinhua news agency.

Upon arrival at the property, officers were informed that the two men had fled the scene in a vehicle. The car was spotted in a neighbouring suburb, and police began a pursuit, which was abandoned due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was again spotted shortly later, and a second police pursuit was initiated.

During the second pursuit, the passenger in the vehicle leaned out of the window and fired multiple shots at a police car, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell told reporters.

Two of the shots hit the vehicle, but neither the officer nor the police dog inside were harmed.

"One of those shots could have just as easily penetrated the windscreen of the vehicle and hit the dog squad officer," Thurtell said.

Police deployed road spikes, and shortly after, the vehicle ran off the road and crashed.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested, but the passenger was able to escape.

A major police operation was launched, and heavily armed tactical units were deployed to search the area. But the operation was abandoned at 10 a.m. when no trace of the man was found.

NSW Police said that three guns were found inside the vehicle.

Thurtell said that the resident of the property in Endensor Park has alleged links to organised crime and that police believe the attempted break-and-enter was an intended gangland hit.

He said that there is no concern for broader community safety.

A crime scene has been established at the property.