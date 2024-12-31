Emirates' Additional Flight On Dubai- Colombo Route To Meet Seasonal Demand

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates will operate an additional scheduled service between Colombo and Dubai, starting from 2 January 2025. The newly-introduced flight will increase the seat capacity on the route by 30 percent and supports Sri Lanka's plans to considerably increase arrivals in 2025. The additional service will operate six times a week until 31 March 2025.



The additional flight can accommodate up to 360 passengers, with 8 suites in First Class, 42 Business Class and 310 Class seats, offering a premium customer experience while enhancing convenience and choice with an expanded flight schedule. Emirates currently operates two direct fights between Colombo and Dubai and a third daily service via Male.



Emirates and Sri Lanka Tourism share a long-standing strategic partnership, collaborating on initiatives and programmes designed to boost tourism to Sri Lanka by showcasing the destination to customers across its global network. Sri Lanka Tourism recently announced its vision to appeal to eco-conscious travellers by highlighting the island's rich natural and cultural resources.

Sri Lanka tourism targets to attract 3 million visitors by 2025.



