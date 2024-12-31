US homelessness reaches new high

(MENAFN) The number of homeless individuals in the United States has reached an all-time high, according to new data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The latest figures show that approximately 771,000 people are homeless, marking an 18% increase compared to 2023. This represents the steepest rise in homelessness in decades, translating to roughly 23 out of every 10,000 people in the U.S. The surge in homelessness follows a 12% increase the previous year, driven largely by escalating rent costs and the end of pandemic-related assistance. HUD attributes the rise to a combination of factors, including a severe shortage of affordable housing, rising inflation, stagnant wages, and the lasting impact of systemic issues such as racism, natural disasters, and the growing number of migrants without stable housing options.



Rent prices have surged significantly, with the median rent in January 2024 up 20% compared to three years ago. Additionally, the number of homeless individuals in families with children has jumped by 39% this year, bringing the total to around 259,000. This is the highest number recorded since data collection began. Among them, nearly 150,000 children were homeless, reflecting a 33% increase from the previous year. While the Biden administration has promised increased funding for affordable housing and homelessness prevention services, advocates argue that more comprehensive reforms are necessary, such as stronger tenant protections, rent control measures, and increased mental health and addiction services.



Despite efforts to address the crisis, a Supreme Court ruling in June allowed cities to ban people from sleeping outdoors, prompting more than 100 jurisdictions to enact such measures. Meanwhile, former President Trump, during his campaign, blamed illegal immigration for high housing costs, vowing that mass deportations would help alleviate the crisis.

