Dubai Travels: Emirates Announces More Flights To Colombo From January 2

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Emirates will operate an additional scheduled service between Colombo and Dubai, starting from January 2, 2025. The newly-introduced flight, to operate as EK654/655, increases the seat capacity on the route by 30 per cent and supports Sri Lanka's plans to considerably increase arrivals in 2025.

The additional service will operate six times a week until March 31, 2025. EK654 will depart Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 10:05am (every day except Wednesdays) arriving in Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake at 4pm (all times are local).

The return flight, EK655 will depart BIA at 10pm and reach DXB at 1.05am (the following day). From April 1, 2025, a seventh weekly flight on Wednesdays will operate with an adjusted departure time of 10:05pm, arriving in DXB at 12:55am while the return flight from will depart Dubai at 1:20pm and arrives in Colombo at 7:15pm.

Emirates currently operates two direct fights between Colombo and Dubai and a third daily service via Male.

The additional flight can accommodate up to 360 passengers, with 8 suites in First Class, 42 Business Class and 310 Economy Class seats, offering a premium customer experience while enhancing convenience and choice with an expanded flight schedule.

Emirates and Sri Lanka Tourism share a long-standing strategic partnership, collaborating on initiatives and programmes designed to boost tourism to Sri Lanka.

The island country recently announced its vision to appeal to eco-conscious travellers by highlighting the island's rich natural and cultural resources.

Furthermore, with the boost in capacity on the Colombo-Dubai route, Emirates will contribute to achieving the country's tourism targets of attracting 3 million visitors by 2025.

Emirates began operations to Sri Lanka in April 1986 and has consistently supported the country's tourism and export industries with passenger and cargo services.

The award-winning airline has carried more than 12 million passengers to and from Colombo since operations began. With the four daily flights, the airline will offer more than 2,800 seats daily on the service operating between Colombo and Dubai (both directions) with the capacity to carry up to 160 tonnes of cargo on the same flights.