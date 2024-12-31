(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Monday, Russia and Ukraine, with mediation from the United Arab Emirates, exchanged 339 prisoners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that 189 Ukrainian prisoners, including military personnel, border guards, and two civilians, were freed. Russia's of Defense also announced the release of 150 Russian soldiers.

In a statement, President Zelensky said,“We are working hard to free everyone from Russian captivity. We forget no one.” He added,“The return of our people from Russian captivity is always very good news for all of us, and today is one of those days. Our team managed to bring 189 Ukrainians back home.”

This is not the first prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. In mid-September, the two countries had previously exchanged 206 prisoners.

Although precise numbers on the prisoners held by both sides have not been released, Ukrainian officials had previously stated that they had captured at least 600 Russian soldiers.

This latest exchange highlights the ongoing efforts by both countries to negotiate the release of prisoners amid the ongoing conflict. While the numbers involved are significant, it also underscores the human toll of the war and the importance of humanitarian efforts to address the plight of those caught in the conflict.

The role of international mediators, such as the UAE, in facilitating these exchanges is also crucial in promoting dialogue and easing tensions between the two sides. However, much work remains to be done, as many more prisoners remain in captivity, and the need for continued diplomatic efforts is clear.

