NEW AND MUST-VISIT SPOTS THIS SEASON DURING DSF's 30TH ANNIVERSARY

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,December 2024: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) brings together the city's greatest-ever line-up of world-class live entertainment, iconic unique-to-Dubai attractions, exclusive retail rewards, grand raffles with mega prizes, thriving gastronomy, and so much more.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), residents and visitors across the city are encouraged to witness the magic of the 30th anniversary celebrations and explore exclusive DSF experiences before DSF ends on 12 January 2025.

DSF-EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES:



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall About: Throughout the season, DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, presented by talabat, delivers a vibrant line-up of activities and entertainment, including an exceptional live concert Hams Fikri on 4 January 2025 and Ibrahim Al Sultan on 11 January 2025. A special ticketed performance on New Year's Eve from Mahmoud El Esseily will ring in the New Year in style, with tickets available on Platinumlist. Families can enjoy lively performances by beloved characters like Modesh & Dana, a special meet and greet with Blippi, Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug, Mr. Bean and Strawberry Shortcake, while food lovers indulge in innovative concepts such as SALT, The Bay by Social, Sayf, Helipad by Frozen Cherry, and M'OSHI. Visitors can experience the twice-daily, brand-new IMAGINE shows specially curated for DSF at 6:30pm and 9pm, culminating in dazzling fireworks by Al Zarooni Group.

DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall:



Date: Every Sunday until 12 January 2025

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall About: DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall brings the excitement of the X Factor live to the stage every Sunday night at 10:30pm, in partnership with Dubai TV and DSF. Fans can follow their favourite contestants all the way to the thrilling grand finale on 12 January. Free spots can be reserved through the Blue Rewards app, making it easy to secure a spot at this unmissable event.

X Factor Live:



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, and Hatta About: Discover the city's vibrant energy this DSF with Dubai Lights installations. These Insta- and TikTok-worthy displays blend light and motion, captivating audiences with their innovative designs. Each interactive installation, inspired by the elements Water, Air, Fire, Energy and Connection, offers a mesmerising outdoor experience, perfect for friends and families to explore and enjoy together.

Dubai Lights:



Date: Until 5 January 2025

Location: Hatta Wadi Hub About: The stunning mountains of Hatta have transformed into a magical destination this season at Hatta Wadi Hub, from 4pm to 10pm on weekdays and 12pm to 12am on weekends. Visitors can enjoy captivating Dubai Lights displays, delicious food from Home Bakery, G.O.A.T Burger, and other foodie favourites, along with thrilling activities like mountain biking, hiking, zip-lining, and kayaking. Every Friday and Saturday until 5 January, dazzling fireworks displays light up the Hatta Sign and surrounding mountains, complemented by live music in a unique outdoor setting-ideal for families and friends looking to enjoy a serene yet vibrant escape.

DSF x Hatta:



Date: 1 – 12 January 2025

Location: Citywide About: DSF Auto Season will rev up excitement with a celebration of all things automotive, featuring an electrifying line-up of events across Dubai. This season's activations will showcase the latest innovations and craftsmanship in the automotive industry, along with thrilling competitions, unique experiences, parades, and engaging meetups.

DSF Auto Season:



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta About: Breathtaking fireworks displays light up the sky every night at 9pm during DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall by Al Zarooni Group, and at Hatta Wadi Hub as part of DSF x Hatta every Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

Free Daily Fireworks:



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR About: DSF and Emarat present an all NEW breathtaking drone show with over 1,000 drones celebrating Dubai's legacy and future. Held twice daily at 8pm and 10pm, with the exception of 31 December 2024 when the shows will be held at 9pm and 11pm, over iconic oceanfront locations of Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. The new show theme pays a dynamic tribute to Dubai, blending tradition with modernity and showcasing the city's iconic landmarks by combining powerful beats, cutting-edge sound, and stunning 2D and 3D formations. On 11 January at 8 PM, a spectacular firework-drone show will light up the sky, seamlessly blending dazzling pyrotechnics with a breathtaking skydiving stunt, guaranteed to leave spectators in awe.

DSF Drone Shows:



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: DSF Map Website About: Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year's festival through the all-new digital DSF Map – an interactive online guide to explore all of the season's iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.

Interactive DSF Map:

FOODIE FAVOURITES:



Date: Until 31 December

Location: Mushrif Park, Gate 1 About: The second edition of CanteenX is back from 4pm to midnight (extended to 1am on weekends) offering a vibrant fusion of flavour, creativity, and entertainment. Featuring four unique zones, the event brings characters to life with exclusive experiences, workshops, homegrown retailers and picture-perfect photo opportunities. Food lovers can indulge in a mouthwatering array of dishes from trending homegrown F&B brands such as Lazio, AD Burger, ComeFry Sushi, Mitzumami, The Honesty, and Humm Crumbs, while learning about matcha through tea and ice cream-making workshops. The stage will buzz with live music and captivating performances, ensuring non-stop entertainment.

CanteenX:



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: Al Marmoom About: Head to the desert at Al Marmoom for the viral dining sensation, The Uncommon, where mirrors and lights transform the landscape into a magical experience at sunset. Families can enjoy guided stargazing, fun games for all ages, and relaxing in cosy lounge areas that showcase the stunning desert scenery. Visitors can also gather around the captivating fire installation by Dubai Lights, indulge in a uniquely curated menu by Chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa or savour delicious desert barbecue from BBQ Box.

The Uncommon x DSF:



Date: 3 – 12 January 2025

Location: Dubai Design District, Concrete Slab About: The 12th edition of e& MOTB, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat, and talabat, will return as part of DSF's 30th anniversary celebrations, with a bold neo-vintage theme that blends 1950s nostalgia with future trends. With free entrance and free parking, visitors can immerse themselves in an unparalleled mix of shopping, incredible food pop ups, and entertainment in a vibrant outdoor setting. Not-to-be-missed, the opening night of the highly anticipated 12th edition will be headlined by show-stopping performances by Saint Levant and Naïka on 3 January, set against a backdrop of breathtaking attractions and thrilling activations. Plus, explore a world of exclusive experiences with over 50 brand-new on trend retail vendors, 25 fresh foodie pop ups and new-to-Dubai eateries, the latest beauty trends from global powerhouses, live entertainment every single day, and much more.

e& MOTB:

BIG SAVINGS & MEGA PRIZES:



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: Citywide About: For every AED 500 spent using a DIB Visa Debit or Credit Card at participating stores, shoppers earn an entry into the draw for a chance to win an incredible 1 million dirhams. With no limit to the number of entries, the more shoppers spend, the closer they get to this life-changing prize.

DSF DIB VISA Millionaire



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: Citywide About: This DSF, the season of winning is here, with an extraordinary lineup of daily rewards, grand raffles, mega prize draws, and unbeatable retail promotions. From ENOC's daily prizes of up to AED 10,000 to the DSF Mega Raffle and Majid Al Futtaim's Biggest Prize of the Year, the thrill never stops. Highlights include the Modesh and BLUE Rewards Millionaire at Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Jewellery Group's dazzling 1.5 million dirhams in gold raffle, DSMG's exciting Shop, Spin, and Win promotion, and 30 DSF Golden Tickets worth AED 300,000. It's a season bursting with dreams, surprises, and endless opportunities to win.

DSF Raffles:



Date: Until 12 January

Location: Citywide About: Dubai comes alive with spectacular rewards, unbelievable discounts, and irresistible deals from over 1,000 global and local brands, featuring more than 25 retail promotions citywide. From luxury malls and artisan markets to alfresco precincts and traditional souks, the city offers something for every shopper. With seasonal sales and vibrant retail celebrations throughout the year, Dubai is always the ultimate shopping destination.

DSF Retail Promotions:



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: DSF Website About: UAE residents can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition, running until 12 January, brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000. Open for all residents aged 21 years and above, participants simply need to register details such as name, email, and mobile number on the online pop-up on the DSF website.

DSF 30th Anniversary Competition:

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

About Dubai Shopping Festival 2025:

This year, Dubai proudly celebrates the 30th anniversary of its iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. The monumental 30th edition of DSF is the city's most incredible, most memorable, and out-of-this-world celebration, with an action-packed calendar of 38 wonder-filled days brimming with non-stop, day-in-day-out moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city. This year's not-to-be-missed season of DSF pays an epic tribute to three decades of welcoming the world to celebrate everything that makes Dubai extraordinary. DSF's eagerly anticipated experiences bring together the very best that the city has to offer, including A-list stars, unique-to-Dubai attractions, exceptional hospitality, a thriving gastronomy scene, ever-popular outdoor pop-up community experiences, the biggest-ever shopping deals, and incredible chances to win life-changing prizes. Plus, some of the world's most spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations, as well as joyful festive experiences and free enchanting immersive displays of lights, fireworks, drones, and pyrotechnics, promise endless excitement for everyone – all set against the backdrop of the city's perfect weather for the season.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.