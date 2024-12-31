ANAMA Reveals Areas Cleared Of Mines And Uxos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has reported that comprehensive demining activities took place in 2024, Azernews reports.

A total of 65,821 mines and unexploded ordnance (UXOs) were found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

This included 4,286 anti-personnel mines, 2,372 anti-tank mines, and 59,163 UXOs.

In total, ANAMA reported that 62,023.9 hectares of land were cleared of these hazardous materials over the course of the year.