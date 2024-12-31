ANAMA Reveals Areas Cleared Of Mines And Uxos
Date
12/31/2024 3:08:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has reported that
comprehensive demining activities took place in 2024,
Azernews reports.
A total of 65,821 mines and unexploded ordnance (UXOs) were
found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam,
Khojaly, Khankandi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli,
Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.
This included 4,286 anti-personnel mines, 2,372 anti-tank mines,
and 59,163 UXOs.
In total, ANAMA reported that 62,023.9 hectares of land were
cleared of these hazardous materials over the course of the
year.
MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109044143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.