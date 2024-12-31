Saudi Arabia Sets the Stage for TikTok's STEM Feed Launch in MENA

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 30 December 2024, As part of its ongoing efforts to diversify content and inspire young Saudis to explore new careers in Science, Technology, Math and engineering, TikTok is launching its global STEM feed in Saudi Arabia. This marks a regional first, as the Kingdom becomes the first country in MENA to roll out this innovative feature, further cementing its commitment to fostering a combination of entertainment and education.

TikTok’s new STEM feed is designed to provide the community with high-quality, verified content in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). It aims to inspire the next generation of Saudi thinkers, innovators, and problem-solvers by encouraging critical thinking, creativity, and lifelong learning. The community in Saudi Arabia will have access to a wide range of educational videos designed to spark curiosity and foster deeper engagement in STEM fields.

"The launch of the STEM feed in Saudi Arabia represents a major step forward in our mission to inspire and educate the next generation of innovators. By providing a platform dedicated to STEM content, we aim to spark curiosity, foster creativity, and empower young people to explore the endless possibilities within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics." said Kinda Ibrahim Regional General Manager of Operations, TikTok Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan, Central and South Asia. "This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to combining education with entertainment, helping young minds unlock their potential and drive change."

TikTok’s STEM feed provides a unique viewing experience, providing a platform for co-learning and collaboration. It also supports TikTok’s broader goal of content discovery and community building, ensuring the community can easily access enriching and inspiring content. Additionally, the STEM feed will be regionally optimized in collaboration with local partners such as Majarra, a leading provider of high-quality, useful, and credible Arabic content online, to ensure it meets the highest standards of scientific accuracy and relevance to Saudi Arabia’s developmental goals. As part of its long-term vision, TikTok plans to cultivate additional partnerships with top educational platforms, expanding the feed’s offerings and further enhancing its impact on STEM education in the region.



Ammar Haykal, CEO of Majarra, said: "We are thrilled to be a strategic partner in the launch of the new STEM feed on TikTok in Saudi Arabia. Partnering with leading platforms like TikTok allows us to reach and engage the youth, giving them access to the useful, credible, and high-quality Arabic content that Majarra offers. This collaboration is a significant step toward empowering more people with knowledge and showcasing the best Arabic content on the internet, particularly in critical fields necessary for the future of our region, like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics."

A key part of the STEM feed’s success will come from its vibrant creator community. A diverse range of creators, educators, and STEM enthusiasts will share content that sparks curiosity and promotes hands-on learning. Creators like @ana.ostori, @qadrat_rawan, @abdullah_yw and @mechatrook known for their work in science experiments, mathematics, technology and gadgets and more topics will inspire the next generation of innovators. By showcasing these creators from Saudi Arabia and beyond, the STEM feed will become a dynamic resource for youth to explore STEM careers and ignite their passion for discovery.

Globally, STEM-related communities on TikTok have already proven to be a massive success, with almost 10 million STEM-related videos published globally in the last three years. From hands-on experiments to tutorials on coding and engineering principles, the platform offers endless opportunities for creators and the community to share their knowledge and passion.

To maintain the quality and integrity of the STEM feed, all STEM content will be carefully reviewed by our teams or in collaboration with Common Sense Networks and Poynter. Leveraging the partnership with these organizations will ensure that all STEM content is thoroughly vetted for appropriateness and accuracy. Common Sense Networks will assess the educational value of the content, while Poynter will verify the reliability of the information presented. Any content that does not meet these standards will not be featured on the feed.

The introduction of the STEM feed in Saudi Arabia builds upon TikTok’s global initiative to promote education-based communities, empower discovery on TikTok and connecting a dynamic community of people over shared interests. By offering a vibrant platform to explore topics vital to Saudi Arabia’s future, TikTok reaffirms its dedication to promoting innovation and advancing educational development in the region.

As part of the platform’s continued evolution, the STEM feed is expected to grow and adapt to the needs of the community, enhancing their educational experience and encouraging them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

With TikTok already established as a hub for diverse content and communities, the addition of the STEM feed represents a significant step forward in combining entertainment and education, helping Saudi Arabia’s youth navigate the future with the tools they need to succeed.







