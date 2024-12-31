Johnson Pope Announces Attorney Promotions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Pope is excited to announce the promotions of several of our outstanding attorneys, recognizing their dedication, expertise, and significant contributions to the firm and its clients.

Promoted to Equity Partner:



Chris Bonti

Christopher Dingman Edward Peterson III

Promotion to equity partner marks a pivotal milestone in an attorney's career, signifying exceptional expertise, outstanding leadership, and a deep commitment to the firm's core values. Chris Bonti, Christopher Dingman, and Edward Peterson III have consistently excelled in their practice areas, delivering innovative strategies and achieving remarkable outcomes for their clients.

Promoted to Participation Partner:



Nicholas Mitchell Kevin

Tragesser

Nicholas Mitchell and Kevin Tragesser have earned their promotions to participation partner through their unwavering dedication and impactful contributions to both clients and the firm. Their ability to navigate complex legal challenges with precision and professionalism exemplifies Johnson Pope's commitment to excellence.

"We are immensely proud to recognize the achievements of these remarkable attorneys," said Darryl Richards, Managing Partner at Johnson Pope. "Each of these individuals embodies the highest standards of our profession and the values of our firm. We look forward to their continued success and contributions as leaders in their respective fields."

Johnson Pope remains committed to fostering a culture of growth and excellence, celebrating the accomplishments of our team while providing superior service to our clients.

For more information about our attorneys or to learn more about Johnson Pope, please visit .

About Johnson Pope

Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP is a full-service law firm with over 50 years of experience serving the Tampa Bay area. With offices in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa, our firm provides comprehensive legal services across a wide range of practice areas. Recognized for excellence, including 22 Tier-1 Rankings in Best Lawyers 2025, Johnson Pope is committed to building strong client relationships and delivering innovative solutions tailored to meet their unique needs.

SOURCE Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP

