Serious Breach Of Oath, Insults Constitution: CM Vijayan On Nitesh Rane's 'Mini-Pak' Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (IANS) Kerala Chief on Tuesday criticised Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane's“mini-Pakistan" statement, saying it is a serious breach of oath that insults the country's Constitution.

In a statement issued here by his office, CM Vijayan said Nitesh Rane's remarks are highly provocative and condemnable. and the Maharashtra minister's words reveal the Sangh Parivar's basic approach towards Kerala.

“The Sangh Parivar believes that it can isolate the territory where it is difficult to establish influence by alienating it and spreading hate propaganda. Such statements are made in response to that,” said CM Vijayan.

“The minister who made the hateful statement does not deserve to continue in that position. It is surprising that the leadership of the ruling party in the country has not responded to the action of the minister who committed a serious breach of oath that insults the country's Constitution,” added CM Vijayan.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said Rane, who called Kerala a "mini-Pakistan" and insulted Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, should resign from his position as a minister.

Satheesan reminded that a similar statement was also made by senior CPI(M) leader and politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, who said that Rahul secured victory in the Wayanad seat twice with the support of communal forces and that extremist elements were present at Priyanka Gandhi's campaign rallies.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran MP has alleged that both the BJP and the CPI(M) are orchestrating a coordinated effort to tarnish Kerala's secular legacy.

In a statement, he said that BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's hate speech, based on CPI(M) Politburo member Vijayaraghavan's statement, stands as evidence of this conspiracy.

Rane made this provocative remark at a programme in Pune. He referred to Kerala as a "mini-Pakistan" and alleged that "only extremists in Kerala" vote for members of the Gandhi family, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Rane's statement triggered a political storm, drawing severe criticism from the opposition parties, who accused him of "spreading hatred" and demanded immediate action against him.