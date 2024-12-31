Pentagon confirms detainee Ridah Al-Yazidi repatriated from US to Tunisia

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Pentagon confirmed that detainee Ridah Bin Saleh Al-Yazidi was repatriated from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to his home country of Tunisia. The transfer followed a thorough interagency review process, which was set up under Executive Order 13492 in 2009. Al-Yazidi, identified as ISN 038, was deemed eligible for transfer after this comprehensive evaluation.



Al-Yazidi, 59, had been held at Guantanamo Bay since its opening on January 11, 2002. He was reportedly linked to al-Qaeda and was considered an operative within the organization. His transfer marks a significant step in the ongoing effort to reduce the detainee population at Guantanamo, which has been a subject of debate and policy discussions over the years.



Earlier this year, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Congress of his intention to support Al-Yazidi’s repatriation, signaling a move towards resolving long-standing detainee cases. This decision was part of a broader strategy to address Guantanamo Bay’s remaining detainees and determine which individuals are eligible for release or transfer.



As of the latest update, 26 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay, with 14 of them eligible for transfer. The Pentagon’s announcement highlighted that the repatriation process is ongoing, with efforts to bring closure to the cases of remaining detainees who have been held at the facility for many years.

MENAFN31122024000045015839ID1109043806