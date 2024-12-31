Court in South Korea issues arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

(MENAFN) A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday, as reported by Yonhap news agency. The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant after Yoon was accused of orchestrating the failed declaration of martial law on December 3, leading an insurrection, and abusing his power. The arrest warrant marks a historic moment as it is the first time in South Korea's history that a sitting president has faced such action.



The decision followed an announcement on Monday by a joint investigation team, which included officials from the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), police, and the Defense Ministry’s investigation unit. The team revealed that it had sought the warrant based on allegations of insurrection and power abuse. The charges stem from the controversial martial law declaration that was later deemed a failure.



In response, President Yoon has strongly denied the allegations, defending his actions by describing the martial law declaration as an "act of governance" designed to warn the opposition party about what he viewed as misuse of legislative power. He maintains that his actions were intended to safeguard the integrity of government operations.



Additionally, Yoon's legal team has submitted a written opinion to the Seoul Western District Court, arguing that the Corruption Investigation Office does not have the legal authority to investigate him on charges of treason. This legal dispute over jurisdiction adds another layer to the already complex situation surrounding Yoon's impeachment and legal challenges.

MENAFN31122024000045015839ID1109043802