Russians Launch Missile Strike On Sumy Region

12/31/2024 2:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of Shostka community in Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.

"Today, on December 31, the enemy launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of Shostka community. The aftermath of the attack is being clarified," the message says.

According to the earlier reports, in the morning of December 31, an air raid alert was announced due to the threat of ballistic weapons and drone attacks across Ukraine.

