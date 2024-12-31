Zelensky states over UAH 13B rose via United24 platform in current year

(MENAFN) Over UAH 13 billion has been elevated through the United24 fundraising platform recent year. The current statement was stated by Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, an Ukrinform journalist reads.



“In 2024, the United24 fundraising platform continued to unite people from around the world in support of Ukraine. In total, the platform raised over UAH 13 billion – a remarkable result made possible by every donation, no matter how big or small. This year, people from 137 countries supported us,” stated.



Saying, the mentioned finance assisted Ukrainian defenders to get air and sea drones, robotic platforms, and vehicles. Ukrainian medics received ambulances and life-saving equipment.



“You helped us rebuild homes, schools, bridges and shelters. You helped us save thousands of lives. You are changing the world for the better and enabling us to move forward. Thank you for supporting United24. Thank you for staying with Ukraine,” the Chief of State emphasized.



MENAFN31122024000045016953ID1109043708