1957 -- Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Director of education department, inaugurated Kuwait's first museum at Dasman Palace, displaying artifacts from Failaka Island. The Artifacts were later moved to Kuwait National Meseum which was established in 1981.

1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem signed a Decree establishing Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. The Fund, which a KD 50 million capital,, aimed at assisting developing countries to improve their economic situations through loans and technical assistance.

1972 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed decree on the establishment of Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company (AMPTC) and its subsidiaries.

1977 -- Kuwait's 12th Amir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, passed away. Sheikh Sabah had been the Amir since 1965. Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, became Kuwait's 13th Amir.

1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regulating state property and tasking the Finance Ministry with overseeing state interests in this area.

2008 -- The Public Authority for Civil Information announced that Kuwait's population reached 3.4 million, of which 1.087 million were Kuwaitis.

2018 -- The Kuwait cabinet approved a decrease in prices of housing land lots located in Mutlaa city from KD 5,000 to 3,000 to encourage citizens to live in new areas.