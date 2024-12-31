Madhuri Dixit Is Grateful For Every Lesson That Made 2024 Unforgettable

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) As the year comes to a close, Madhuri Dixit took to social to express her gratitude for the moments that made 2024 truly unforgettable.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a montage capturing highlights of the past year, reflecting on the lessons learned, the laughter shared, and the small yet significant moments that filled her year with joy.

The video, which included a blend of professional and personal moments, showcased Madhuri's timeless charm and her ability to connect with her audience in meaningful ways. From moments of celebration to quiet reflections, the clip captured the essence of a year filled with achievements and cherished memories.

Sharing the clip, the Dhak Dhak girl wrote in the caption,“Grateful for every lesson, laugh, and little moment that made 2024 unforgettable. Here's to more magic in 2025! #happynewyear #recap2024 #reelsinstagram #trendingreels #recapvideo.”

She also added the trending song "End of Beginning" by American actor and singer-songwriter Joe Keery to the video.

Madhuri, who is known for her striking presence on social media, had previously reposted a video shared by her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, which read,“Surround yourself with family and friends, and happiness will flow. Strong relationships are the secret to a joyful life. So this weekend, spend time with your family and friends and stay stress-free. #family #friends #strongrelationships.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the third installment of the“Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav.

Directed by Anees Bazmee,“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” hit theatres on November 1, where it went head-to-head with Rohit Shetty's action-packed cop drama,“Singham Again”, at the box office. The horror comedy is now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Announcing the film's OTT release date, Netflix India posted a short video showing Kartik Aaryan running toward the camera, only to be spooked away as he gets too close. The reel ended with the date December 27, and the caption read,“TUDUM: @kartikaaryan has an X-mas surprise for you! Coming soon.”