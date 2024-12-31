51Talk Student Becomes Saudi Arabia's Youngest Environmental Influencer at Impact Makers Forum

(MENAFN- Redhill) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 30, 2024

Nine-year-old Fareed Mohammed Felemban, a student of global online education platform 51Talk, delivered a compelling speech at the inaugural Impact Makers Forum, marking a significant milestone as the event's youngest speaker. The young environmental advocate from Jeddah, who previously spoke at COP29, showcased the emerging influence of Saudi Arabia's next generation on the global stage.

Speaking on "My Vision for a Green Future," Fareed presented his insights on environmental protection, drawing from a Saudi perspective. His presentation included practical environmental actions such as tree planting, water conservation, and plastic reduction initiatives, receiving widespread acclaim from the audience.

"Fareed's journey exemplifies the transformative power of quality online education in developing Saudi youth's international presence," said Tom Zeng, MENA GM of 51Talk at 51Talk Saudi Arabia. Since establishing its Middle East headquarters in Saudi Arabia in 2023, 51Talk has helped 400,000 Saudi students enhance their English-speaking abilities through its one-on-one foreign teacher instruction model.

The Impact Makers Forum, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Media, brought together over 300 influencers and industry experts from around the world. The event secured more than 50 cooperation agreements valued at over 1 billion Saudi Riyals, highlighting Saudi Arabia's growing prominence in the digital influence sector.

Prior to this appearance, Fareed's presentation at COP29 garnered significant media attention from major outlets including Al Arabiya, Rotana khalijia, and CGC. His participation in the Impact Makers Forum further solidifies his position as Saudi Arabia's youngest environmental influencer while demonstrating the success of 51Talk's mission to empower Saudi youth with global communication skills.

"Through platforms like 51Talk, we're seeing young Saudis like Fareed confidently step onto the world stage," added Tom Zeng,MENA GM of 51Talk. "This perfectly aligns with our goal of making quality English education accessible while fostering the next generation of global Saudi voices."





