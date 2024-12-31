J&K Claim 18 Medals At 1St Sarit Sarak Fed Cup
Date
12/31/2024 12:06:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The J&K Sarit Association made a remarkable debut at the 1st Sarit Sarak Federation Cup, held in Solapur, Maharashtra, from 21-23 December 21-23. The event witnessed participation from 16 states across India.
The J&K team put up an impressive performance, securing fourth overall position in the tournament. The team's achievement was further highlighted by its impressive medal tally, winning a total of 18 medals.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Secretary of the J&K Sarit Sarak Association extended warm congratulations to all the players and medallists who participated in the event.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 1st Sarit Sarak Federation Cup marked a significant milestone for the sport, bringing together talented players from across the country.
The J&K Sarit Sarak Association's success at the Federation Cup is also a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the team's coaches, trainers, and support staff.
Read Also
Wushu Athletes From Kashmir Shine At National Level
Rainawari Boy Wins Gold At World Pencak Silat C'ship
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN31122024000215011059ID1109043590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.