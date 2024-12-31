عربي


J&K Claim 18 Medals At 1St Sarit Sarak Fed Cup

J&K Claim 18 Medals At 1St Sarit Sarak Fed Cup


12/31/2024

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The J&K Sarit Association made a remarkable debut at the 1st Sarit Sarak Federation Cup, held in Solapur, Maharashtra, from 21-23 December 21-23. The event witnessed participation from 16 states across India.

The J&K team put up an impressive performance, securing fourth overall position in the tournament. The team's achievement was further highlighted by its impressive medal tally, winning a total of 18 medals.

The Secretary of the J&K Sarit Sarak Association extended warm congratulations to all the players and medallists who participated in the event.

The 1st Sarit Sarak Federation Cup marked a significant milestone for the sport, bringing together talented players from across the country.

The J&K Sarit Sarak Association's success at the Federation Cup is also a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the team's coaches, trainers, and support staff.

Kashmir Observer

