J&K Claim 18 Medals At 1St Sarit Sarak Fed Cup

The J&K team put up an impressive performance, securing fourth overall position in the tournament. The team's achievement was further highlighted by its impressive medal tally, winning a total of 18 medals.

The Secretary of the J&K Sarit Sarak Association extended warm congratulations to all the players and medallists who participated in the event.

The 1st Sarit Sarak Federation Cup marked a significant milestone for the sport, bringing together talented players from across the country.

The J&K Sarit Sarak Association's success at the Federation Cup is also a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the team's coaches, trainers, and support staff.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now