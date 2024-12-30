Jordanians Are Optimistic!

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Things cannot suddenly shift from challenges to breakthroughs; no one wields a magic wand, and the era of miracles has passed. However, there are pillars that can bring about tangible changes leading to better conditions. These include steps taken by the and decisions that align with the right direction and create a positive impact.

It is said that pessimism becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, and the same is true for optimism. This explains the optimism expressed by Jordanians in a public opinion poll conducted by Ipsos Research, titled Jordan 2025 Predictions.

Certainly, we cannot ignore the positive changes in regional developments, such as the cessation of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the cautious acceleration toward reshaping the Syrian state, which seems to be moving toward openness.

However, these developments are in one basket, while domestic changes are in another. It was clear from the very first steps this government has taken that it aimed to neutralize the negative regional developments as much as possible. The significance of the economic and social decisions it has made to influence public sentiment should not be underestimated, with hopes for more progress in the new year.

There is no doubt about the strong will, sincere desire, and firm determination of Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan to make decisions that bring comfort to the public. His engagement with citizens in the field has garnered close attention from the public, and ultimately, this direct interaction will result in actionable decisions.

What also matters is the attention paid by international donor and supporting institutions, as well as investors, to the government's steps and decisions aimed at building trust. Building local confidence and optimism is undoubtedly essential for fostering trust among global investors and donor institutions.

Optimism spreads like an infection-just like pessimism!

So far, all the decisions made by the government have been well-received by the wider public, especially those aimed at alleviating burdens on citizens and expediting work and achievements.

Nevertheless, questions arise: What has the government accomplished in 100 days? The government has made more than 40 decisions, introduced new legislation, amended existing laws, and responded to every constructive and productive suggestion. It has also made incentive-related decisions, particularly concerning investment in industrial zones and other areas, as well as raising the minimum wage.

The government cannot meet the needs and demands of all governorates, but it has presented a model for providing simple yet impactful solutions, as much as possible.

The government undoubtedly has the potential to utilize all available means for reform and economic stimulation, which can be achieved through administrative, regulatory, and oversight decisions. These measures are more necessary, less costly, and yield higher returns.

Pessimism has its reasons, and so does optimism. However, there is a sense among Jordanians of "packaged optimism," and the reasons for this sentiment are evident in the points previously mentioned.