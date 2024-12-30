عربي


Turkish Police Detain 17 Daesh Suspects

12/30/2024 7:09:27 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Dec 31 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish police, yesterday, detained 16 suspected members of the Daesh in Türkiye's western port city of Izmir.

Based on detention warrants, issued by the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau, Police teams conducted simultaneous raids at the suspects' addresses, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The warrants targeted 15 Syrian nationals, allegedly involved in conflict zones, on behalf of the Daesh, and two other individuals for spreading“terrorist propaganda” on social media, whose nationalities were not disclosed, it reported.

Efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining suspect, it added.

Türkiye designated Daesh a terrorist organisation in 2013, and the group has been targeted in several attacks. Ankara has conducted counter-terrorism operations both domestically and abroad. - NNN-TRT

Nam News Network

