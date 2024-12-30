عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Coinw


12/30/2024 6:00:39 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by CoinW that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "LCT Secures VARA In-Principle Approval, Defining Its Role in Dubai's crypto Landscape" issued December 20, 2024, over GlobeNewswire.

CONTACT: ...

MENAFN30122024004107003653ID1109043101


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search