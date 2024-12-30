NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Coinw

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by CoinW that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "LCT Secures VARA In-Principle Approval, Defining Its Role in Dubai's Landscape" issued December 20, 2024, over GlobeNewswire.

