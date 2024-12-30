(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AFuzion Celebration 20,000 Engineers

AFuzion's ARP4761A and ARP4754B Templates Chosen by 12,000 Aviation Engineers at 350 aviation companies worldwide.

- Vance Hilderman

LOS ANGELES, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AFuzion's DO-178 C Process and Checklist Templates, DO-254 Process and Checklist Templates, and ARP4761A Templates and ARP4754B Templates provide the basis for developing and certifying software per the guidance of RTCA DO-178C.

DO-XXX and ARP47XX requirs planning documents and software lifecycle documents for requirements, design, implementation, and verification. Using aviation certification templates from AFuzion for these documents greatly eases their preparation and approval. For an added fee, AFuzion can even develop draft documents for planning your entire DO-178C and DO-254 and ARP4754B and ARP4761A certification effort.

DO-XXX and ARP47XX also requires reviews, audits and proof thereof. The best“proof” is detailed and complete checklists covering the primary software lifecycle activities and artifacts. Using AFuzion's DO-178C and DO-254 and DO-278A and ARP4754B and ARP4761 Templates and provided checklists ensures that you have an appropriate framework for successfully developing and certifying your system.

Once acquired from AFuzion and customized on the first project, your aviation project will retain the expertise to create, customize and re-use as appropriate on future DO-178C projects. Note that the DO-178C, DO-254, DO-326A Checklists, and ARP4754B Planning documents can be purchased in either Template form or“Initial Draft” form. The Template form option provides the basic templates which you then modify to create an initial draft. The Initial Draft option provides for AFuzion to first create initial drafts of all five planning documents using the same template, but adding the customer's basic product information to create an initial draft; the customer then must finalize this initial draft to create the first versions of these five planning documents.

AFuzion's DO-XXX and ARP47XX Plans and Checklist Templates cover all phases of the system's software project lifecycle and are developed with ARP47XX or DO-XXX in mind. The users of these templates would need to have some basic understanding of DO-XXX, such as attendance at AFuzion aviation certification training or reading the Avionics Certification book principally written by AFuzion's founder, Vance Hilderman: Aviation Development Ecosystem with over 8500 copies sold worldwide; Vance Hilderman's first book sold over 7,000 copies worldwide on avionics certification of DO-178C and DO-254.

These templates and checklists also help in getting organizations to the goal of higher SEI CMM/CMMI ratings (preferably Level 3 – 4+). Usage of AFuzion process templates and checklists are intended to maximize the probability of project success and quality.

VANCE HILDERMAN

AFUZION INC

+1 858-922-7654

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.