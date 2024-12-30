Blackrock’S Bitcoin ETF Shatters Records

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BlackRock's iShares Trust (IBIT) has rewritten the playbook in 2024. The fund amassed over $50 billion in assets in just 11 months.



This unprecedented growth outpaced all previous ETF launches across asset classes. IBIT's success extends beyond impressive numbers. It marked a turning point for itself.



BlackRock's entry, with over $11 trillion in assets under management, helped push Bitcoin's price above $100,000 for the first time. This move attracted both institutional and previously skeptical individual investors.



The path to a spot Bitcoi ETF in the U.S. faced numerous hurdles. Regulators rejected multiple applications since 2013. Grayscale Investments' legal victory in 2023 paved the way for change.



BlackRock's entry, led by CEO Larry Fink's evolving view of Bitcoin as "digital gold," signaled inevitable approval. January 2024 saw the successful launch of the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.







Twelve funds now collectively hold around $107 billion in assets. IBIT stands out among this group. It reached $50 billion five times faster than the next quickest ETF.

A Game-Changer in the ETF Landscape

IBIT now holds more assets than BlackRock 's gold ETF, the world's second-largest gold fund. Analysts believe IBIT could surpass the largest gold ETF in 2025, barring a Bitcoin price collapse.



The fund has seen net outflows on only nine days since its launch. IBIT's impact extends to the options market. It became the first spot Bitcoin ETF with linked options.



In addition, these contracts now rank among the most actively traded ETF options. IBIT options average about $1.7 billion in daily notional volume.



While BlackRock embraces crypto-linked products, rival Vanguard has stayed on the sidelines. This stance risks alienating younger investors who view cryptocurrencies as a standard portfolio asset.



It allows BlackRock to position itself as a more innovative asset manager. IBIT's record-breaking performance highlights the growing mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin.



It demonstrates the power of established financial firms in shaping new investment trends. The fund's success story continues to unfold, potentially reshaping the ETF landscape for years to come.

