Hebei's Ancient Cities: A Journey You Won't Want To Leave

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shijiazhuang, China, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Zonglan launched a series of short videos titled "I Explore Ancient Cities in Hebei," which has been featured across major global media platforms, drawing significant attention from viewers. The series invites Adam, an enthusiastic influencer with a passion for Chinese culture, to embark on immersive tours of Hebei's ancient cities. It includes five episodes: "Zhengding Ancient City-You'll Never Want to Leave!"; "Thrilling Adventures in Guangfu Ancient City!"; "Check Out Jimiing Post Station-Sending a Letter at the 'World's First Post Office'!"; "Foreign Traveler Falls in Love with this Ancient City-Especially the Wukong Show!"; and "Foreign Traveler Adores Warm Spring-Dreams of Opening a Café Here!"







Hebei, with its vast history, serves as a living canvas of ancient culture. The region's ancient cities, imbued with a rich historical charm, shine like gems within the broader tapestry of Hebei's culture, bearing witness to thousands of years of change. "Exploring Hebei's Timeless Towns" invites Adam to dive deep into the heart of these cities, experiencing them firsthand and offering his authentic perspectives. The series takes a Vlog-style approach, filled with suspense and personal insights, capturing the essence of these ancient cities through multiple angles. The videos vividly highlight Hebei's ancient charm-how these cities are not only visually stunning but also captivating in their cultural richness, leaving viewers with a sense of wanting to experience it all in person.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=005f82c7-6855-4d0e-87a7-d3c5aa0723de&size=0" data-state="draft" height="387" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/005f82c7-6855-4d0e-87a7-d3c5aa0723de/screenshot-2024-12-30-120609.png" title="Screenshot 2024-12-30 120609.png" width="671" />

This is a treasure-filled ancient city you could never tire of. The“Nine Towers, Four Pagodas, and Eight Temples,” and the ancient architectural groups from multiple dynasties made Adam exclaim,“Incredible!” Each brick and tile tells a story, and every street and alley offers a sense of welcoming and inclusion. Adam suggests,“To explore Zhengding Ancient City, you'd need at least a month!”





-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=22f0886f-c8e5-474c-9cca-0df6d6ef733a&size=0" data-state="draft" height="388" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22f0886f-c8e5-474c-9cca-0df6d6ef733a/555.png" title="555.png" width="728" />

This is a thrilling land-water city. Adam rides a speedboat through the waterways, learns Tai Chi from a master, and wears traditional Warring States clothing to climb the ancient city walls. He remarks that his experience in Guangfu Ancient City is“amazing!”

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=57077c6f-73ab-4467-bc2e-32592697a5c6&size=0" data-state="draft" height="382" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57077c6f-73ab-4467-bc2e-32592697a5c6/555.png" title="555.png" width="691" />

This is a city worth visiting for its historical postal significance. At Jimiing Post Station, Adam sends a postcard to his future self from the“World's First Post Office,” traveling through time and encountering postal legends.









This is a cultural city with an immersive experience. In Luanzhou Ancient City, known as the“Hometown of Chinese Shadow Puppetry” and the“Hometown of Chinese Pingju Opera,” Adam learns to perform shadow puppetry and sings Pingju opera. He also watches the“Wukong Show” and calls the experience“thrilling!









This is an ancient city, both primitive and beautiful. Upon stepping into Warm Spring Ancient Town, Adam is immediately drawn to its ancient castles, temples, opera houses, and inns. He is also attracted to the centuries-old traditions of paper-cutting, folk performances, and firework displays. He says,“I've fallen in love with this place. I want to open a café here!”

After reading this, are you feeling inspired? Come and join Adam on this journey-you'll be sure to fall in love with these ancient cities of Hebei!





CONTACT: Sun Mingxia ZONGLAN (Hebei) Media Ltd. pr at hebnews.cn