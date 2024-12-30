'Excluding Local Holidays': J & K 2025 Holiday List Sparks Row

“Today's list of holidays and the decision reflects the BJP's disregard for Kashmir's history and struggle,” National Conference (NC) chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said in a post on X on Sunday night.

Notably, Chief Omar Abdullah had earlier this month hinted that holidays removed after abrogation of Article 370 will be restored.

“While we had hoped for the inclusion of holidays commemorating leaders like Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and the martyrs of July 13th, their absence does not diminish their significance or our legacy. These holidays will be restored one day,” Sadiq said in the post.

July 13 was observed as a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the 23 men who fell to the bullets of Dogra Maharaja's soldiers in 1931.

December 5 was also marked as a public holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of NC founder Sheikh Abdullah.

Both the holidays were scrapped by the LG administration after 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

The list of public holidays announced by the LG administration for 2025 does not include these days.

Nowruz, another important festival celebrated on the spring equinox with immense cultural and religious significance, is also missing from the official holiday list.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also termed the administration's decision an attempt to distort history.

“Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was a towering personality, and his contributions to the freedom struggle and empowerment of the people of J&K cannot be ignored. The empowerment of people we see today came through decisions like 'land-to-tiller' without compensation, education for all, and empowerment of women, which resulted from that movement,” Tarigami said in a statement.

“To downgrade such a towering personality is a distortion of history,” he added.

He also said that July 13 holds immense historical significance for J&K, as it commemorates the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives protesting against autocratic rule and advocating for human dignity.

Claiming that an attempt is being made to further divide people, Tarigami said,“The administration has insulted the people of Jammu and Kashmir by making such decisions.”

