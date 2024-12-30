عربي


New Year Celebration Held For Children In Need Of Special Care

12/30/2024 3:12:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With the initiative of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a New Year celebration has been organized at the Agbulag Recreation Center for children in need of special care who study at the Muhammad Fuzuli Secondary School in Ordubad city, Azernews reports.

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Bakhtiyar Mammadov participated in the event.

A heartfelt conversation took place with the students around the festive table, and various entertaining programs were presented by Grandfather Frost.

At the end, holiday gifts were presented to 60 students.

AzerNews

