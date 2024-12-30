New Year Celebration Held For Children In Need Of Special Care
Date
12/30/2024 3:12:31 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
With the initiative of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, a New Year celebration has been organized at
the Agbulag Recreation Center for children in need of special care
who study at the Muhammad Fuzuli Secondary School in Ordubad city,
Azernews reports.
First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic Bakhtiyar Mammadov participated in the
event.
A heartfelt conversation took place with the students around the
festive table, and various entertaining programs were presented by
Grandfather Frost.
At the end, holiday gifts were presented to 60 students.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109042905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.