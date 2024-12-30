States That Spend Most On Gaming Setups, Revealed

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) An analysis conducted by CS2 experts CSDB has revealed the top ten states spending the most on their gaming setups. The research analyzed search volumes for gaming-related terms over the past 12 months across all states, focusing on products such as gaming laptops, PCs, and accessories.

A 2.1% conversion rate was applied to these search volumes to estimate what each state spends on gaming gear every month.

The ranking is adjusted for population size, so while some states may have higher overall spending, this list highlights how much is spent on gaming setups per capita.

In first place is Nevada, where gamers spend an estimated $1,037,362 per month on their gaming setups. Nevada's average monthly Google search volume for gaming products is 80,125 searches, with a high demand for gaming laptops, PCs, and monitors.

When adjusted for population, Nevada's gaming spend per 100 people is $32.48 per month, which is 21% above the national average of $26.90. This puts Nevada at the top spot for gaming enthusiasts, with just over 3.2 million people residing in the state.

Coming in second is Georgia, where residents spend an estimated $3,525,704 on their gaming setups each month. The state's monthly gaming spend per 100 people is $31.97, which is 19% above the national average.

Texas ranks third, with an estimated $9,369,318 in monthly spending. While Texas has one of the highest figures for total spending, its large population means the state's monthly spending per 100 people is $30.72. This is 14% above the national average-slightly lower compared to other states like Nevada and Georgia.

In fourth place is Illinois, with an estimated monthly spend of $3,776,107. The state's monthly spend per 100 people is $30.09, which is 12% above the national average.

Finally, New York ranks fifth, where residents spend an estimated $5,879,892 on their gaming gear and setups each month. This translates to $30.04 per 100 people, which is 12% above the average.

Top 10 States Spending Most on Gaming Setups

On the other hand, some states are spending far less on their gaming gear. These states have a lower number of Google searches for gaming-related products and relatively low estimated monthly spending.

Vermont residents are the least interested in investing in their gaming setups, with a monthly spend of $20.60 per 100 people-23% below the national average.

With only 9,818 Google searches per month and an estimated $133,362 spent, Vermont shows much lower investment in gaming compared to other states.

Next is Montana, where residents spend an estimated $237,604 per month on gaming equipment and accessories. This puts Montana's monthly spend per 100 people at $20.97, which is 22% below the national average.

Hawaii follows closely, spending an estimated $307,479 per month on gaming-related products. This results in a monthly spend of $21.43 per 100 people-20% below the national average.

South Dakota and Idaho complete the bottom five. South Dakota has a monthly spend of $22.16 per 100 people, which is 18% below the average.

Idaho's total monthly spend is $436,127, which puts its monthly spend per 100 people at $22.20-17% below the national average.

Top 10 States Spending Least on Gaming Setups

Corey Sims, Head of Content at CSDB, commented on the findings, "It's fascinating to see the huge geographical differences across the United States when it comes to spending on gaming equipment.

"It's revealed some interesting patterns. For example, many of the states with the highest interest in spending on their gaming setups have densely populated urban areas.

"On the other hand, states with lower interest in buying gaming gear tend to be more rural. Perhaps access to high-speed internet may play a role in these differences.

"There could also be socioeconomic factors at play. Gaming is a leisure activity for most people, so it's possible that households with higher disposable incomes are more likely to invest in top-of-the-line gaming equipment.

"This data might be of particular interest to businesses in the gaming industry, as it highlights potential markets for targeting their advertising and marketing."

Credit to CSDB

Methodology

Monthly search volume data from Google Keyword Planner (September 2023 to August 2024) was analyzed to reveal rankings by average monthly searches per 100k population. Google searches for products like gaming laptops, PCs, monitors, and accessories were examined, and a 2.1% conversion rate was applied to estimate monthly spending per state. Average costs for products were sourced from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart. The ranking was adjusted for population size, with spend per 100 people calculated to reflect gaming interest relative to each state's