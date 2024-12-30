Laïka (LAIKA), A Community-Driven Layer 2 Solution, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Laïka (LAIKA) for all BitMart users on December 6, 2024. The LAIKA/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 11:00 (UTC).







What is Laïka (LAIKA)?

Laïka (LAIKA) is the first Layer 2 solution built on the Dogecoin blockchain, designed to unlock the full potential of Dogecoin assets and pioneer DogFi (DeFi on DOGE). Named after the legendary Soviet space dog, Laïka represents a leap forward for the Dogecoin ecosystem, introducing programmability, scalability, and interoperability. By enabling developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts directly on Dogecoin's network, Laïka empowers the creation of a dynamic DogFi ecosystem. With features like low transaction fees, fast processing, and seamless bridging of native Doge assets between Layer 1 and Layer 2, Laïka enhances Dogecoin's usability for micropayments, high-volume applications, and decentralized finance.

Laïka also positions itself as a hub for memecoins, offering tokens like PEPE and WIF a bridge to return to the Dogecoin network, further strengthening the MemeFi ecosystem. The platform ensures security and transparency by making all Layer 2 actions verifiable on the Dogecoin blockchain. Leveraging advanced account abstraction (AA), Laïka simplifies the integration and use of Doge native assets. With these groundbreaking features, Laïka is poised to propel Dogecoin into the next phase of innovation, establishing a robust and scalable framework for DeFi and beyond.

Why Laïka (LAIKA)?

Laïka (LAIKA) redefines the Dogecoin ecosystem with a comprehensive Layer 2 protocol that merges scalability, low fees, and interoperability. The $LAIKA token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling governance within the DAO, staking mechanisms for holders and validators, and serving as a medium for network fees and transactions.

With a total supply of 100 million tokens, Laïka prioritizes community engagement and sustainable growth, with over 91.5% of its supply dedicated to community initiatives. The project's governance model ensures transparency, with expenditures and key decisions requiring DAO approval, and the eventual transfer of remaining tokens to the DAO treasury once it matures.

Laïka's vision extends beyond Dogecoin, creating a vibrant DogFi ecosystem that supports diverse assets, fosters innovation, and builds community trust. Its seamless bridging of assets, fast transaction speeds, and community-driven governance make it a powerful addition to the Dogecoin ecosystem. Listing Laïka (LAIKA) on BitMart Exchange will provide the visibility and liquidity required to amplify its impact and attract a broader audience. By championing scalability and decentralized governance, Laïka solidifies its position as a leading force in the evolution of Dogecoin and blockchain technology.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

