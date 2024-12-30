The New Model Of Selling: A Behavioral Science Approach To Winning Today's Buyers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing Sales by Meeting Buyers Where They Are

CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Why The New Model of Selling Stands Out-Rejecting Outdated Tactics: Traditional selling doesn't work in today's skeptical and overloaded marketplace.-Behavior-Driven Techniques: The teaches sales professionals how to implement persuasive methods that align with natural human behavior.-Creating Authentic Human Connections: By asking insightful, thought-provoking questions, readers learn how to identify needs and build genuine relationships.-Time-Efficient Selling: Acuff emphasizes walking away when a prospect doesn't have a need, saving time for both parties.-Adopting the Superstar Mindset: A top-performing salesperson focuses on helping prospects, not closing deals at all costs.About Jerry AcuffJerry Acuff is a recognized leader in sales innovation and relationship-building. He is the CEO and Founder of Delta Point, a Scottsdale-based consulting firm working with Fortune 100 companies to improve sales and marketing performance. Jerry's impressive career includes being named one of the Top 7 Sales Experts in the World and one of the 50 Best Salespeople of All Time alongside icons like Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin, and Warren Buffett. He has also shared his expertise on MSNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, and more.Jerry's passion for mentoring sales professionals has made him an Executive in Residence at top institutions like Dartmouth's Amos Tuck School of Business and Northern Illinois University. His previous works, including The Relationship Edge in Business and Stop Acting Like a Seller, Start Thinking Like a Buyer, have been widely adopted and translated worldwide.What Inspired the Book?The collaboration between Jerry Acuff and Jeremy Miner began after a powerful podcast interview. Recognizing their shared philosophies, they joined forces to create a book that not only transforms the selling process but also equips professionals with actionable, science-backed techniques. Their year-long collaboration resulted in a guide that challenges conventional wisdom and provides a practical framework for succeeding in today's market.Praise for The New Model of SellingSales professionals and industry leaders alike have praised the book for its clear, insightful, and innovative approach. By blending behavioral psychology with proven sales strategies, Acuff and Miner provide a roadmap to success that is as practical as it is groundbreaking.About Jerry Acuff:Jerry Acuff is the CEO and Founder of Delta Point, a consulting firm that works with leading sales and marketing organizations worldwide. With decades of experience, Jerry is a bestselling author, keynote speaker, and trusted expert in sales innovation.

