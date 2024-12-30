Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements

“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” said Gray's President and Co-CEO, Pat LaPlatney.“These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates' commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”

“Disney/ABC is incredibly proud of our long-established partnership with Gray to serve 25 outstanding communities across the country,” commented Susi D'Ambra-Coplan, SVP, Affiliate Relations, The Walt Disney Company.“With this new agreement, we couldn't be more pleased to pair our best-in-class network shows, news and sports with their invaluable local programming for many more years to come.”

The ABC affiliated television stations covered by the new agreements are as follows: