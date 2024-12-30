2024 In Review: Top 15 Most Viewed Reports On The Peninsula

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: News updates on referendum, budget announcements, cabinet reshuffle, holiday announcements for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, and weather reports were some of the most viewed articles by The Peninsula readers in 2024.

Apart from these, here are a few news reports that were popular among our readers and were among the most viewed:

January

AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 final

Fifty games played over four weeks that saw 128 goals with Qatar and Jordan making it to the finals. The year 2024 began with a record number of football fans attending the opening and the closing match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 . Qatar's win over Jordan marked their 14th consecutive victory in the Asian Cup across two editions, surpassing Iran's record of 13 straight wins in the tournament's history.

Tesla Pop-Up Store

Another news report that garnered attention was about electric cars from Tesla arriving in town . A pop-up store opened at the Doha Festival City offering users a chance to see the models and test drive the cars.

February

Hayya portal simplifies tourism to Qatar

As the validity of the 'Hayya With Me' visa for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fans expired in February 2024, the Hayya to Qatar App or the Hayya portal made it easier for visitors to enter Qatar. An article explaining the different visa options such as A1, A2, A3, and A4 available on the portal for tourists and visitors planning their next visit to Doha was among the top viewed.



March

Court ruling on bribery, money laundering at HMC case

The ruling convicting 16 for bribery, money laundering was one of the top stories in March. The first defendant, a Qatari official at HMC, was given a prison sentence of 15 years and a fine of QR729 million. The others were punished with imprisonment and varying amounts of fines, with the order to deport the non-Qataris after completing their sentence.

April

How to watch the total solar eclipse next week

The April 2 report about space enthusiasts across the globe planning to remotely witness the much-awaited total solar eclipse as it moves across North America on April 8, 2024, was one of the top stories for the month. Readers were provided links to watch the natural phenomenon happening across the globe from the comforts of their homes.

May

New rules on exiting Qatar, traffic fine payment announced

In May, the Ministry of Interior, in a press conference, announced various rules regarding traffic violations and fine payments . Apart from allowing a 50% discount on traffic fines, it announced that from September onwards, individuals with traffic violations will not be permitted to travel outside Qatar through any borders until all fines and due payments are paid.

June

Dress code implemented for government sector

In a circular the office of the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs in Qatar outlined measures to ensure that employees of Ministries, other government agencies, and public bodies and institutions adhere to a uniform dress code while making public appearances or attending official events.

Qatari male employees are to wear the traditional Qatari uniform (a thobe, a ghutra, and an egal), while non-Qatari employees shall dress up in a full formal dark-coloured suit, with a shirt and tie that matches the colour of the suit. Meanwhile, female employees are expected to wear the traditional Qatari dress (abaya and head covering) in an appropriate manner.

July

QR10,000 fine for not completing residence permit procedures

Ministry of Interior issued a reminder that a fine could be levied on employers who have not completed the residence visa formalities for expats within 30 days of their entry to Qatar.

August

Licensing fees of home business reduced

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry decided to reduce licensing fees for home businesses to QR300 and simplify the procedures to bring it under the preview of the law. This was a decision taken to boost micro-businesses in Qatar with activities allowed under this law also increased from 15 to 63.

September

Online auction of over 100 cars

The Supreme Judiciary Council's application announced an online auction of 107 cars on September 8, 2024. The auction featured a range of vehicles starting from QR500 to QR95,000, offering a wide collection of sedans, SUVs, and pickup cars. Available brands include BMW, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Honda, Ford, SEAT, Hyundai, Kia, and others.



October

Double shift in few Indian schools in Qatar

Some of the schools in Qatar following the Indian CBSE curriculum introduced a double shift system with many opening admissions for an afternoon batch for the current academic year 2024-25. The permission was granted to these schools on the condition that there would be no internal transfers from other Indian schools. The schools began their classes in the first week of November.

November

Referendum on constitutional amendment

A general referendum on draft constitutional amendments for 2024 to the country's permanent constitution saw Qatari citizens turn out in huge numbers to cast their votes. In celebration of the national unity witnessed by the country, Amiri Diwan announced two days of official holidays .

Real Madrid Continental Champions matches ticket announcement

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced that tickets will be available from November 21, with Visa cardholders receiving exclusive access to a pre-sale period from November 14. The tournament saw continental club sides from across the world compete for three titles from December 11-18.



December

Qatar National Day

Qatar National Day observed on December 18, 2024, , is among the most awaited events happening in the country and all the reports related to the event are among the top reports on The Peninsula. Some of them are Amiri Diwan announcing the Qatar National Day holiday , cancellation of National Day Parade and Things to do on Qatar National Day .

Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci arrives

The historic ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' arrived at the Old Doha Port on December 15, 2024, marking its first stop in Qatar in its 93-year history. The Italian ship was anchored at Old Doha Port from December 17 to 22, 2024. During its stay in Doha, the 'Amerigo Vespucci' was flanked by the Villaggio Italia, the international exposition of Made in Italy .