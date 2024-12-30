Aamir Khan's Movie Taare Zameen Par: Social Media Abuzz Again After 17 Years Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aamir Khan's movie Taare Zameen Par crossed social attention again after 17 years after a Bengaluru woman shared a nostalgic post. The social media post about her boarding school memories in Panchgani has gone viral.

The woman identified as Aditi Srivastava shared heartfelt memories of her school days in Maharashtra's New Era High School. The post resonated with many online, as some users established the cinematic and identified the school's open auditorium as the same location that featured in Aamir Khan's blockbuster movie. The post garnered more than 93.9 thousand views and over 1.5 thousand likes.

Expressing her emotional journey of attending boarding school, Aditi Srivastava in a post on X stated,“When I first heard that I had to go to boarding school in 1st std, I was so so scared. But after passing 10th, the only scary thing was the thought of leaving this place behind. These were the best years of my life. I can't wait to retire and become a teacher here."

Taare Zameen Par drawing competition

Transporting netizens back in time, the throwback photos attached to the post attracted significant attention on social media. The stunning pictures of the school's scenic surroundings and familiar location caught people's attention. Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, starring Darsheel Safary, which was released in 2007, was shot here. Confirming to a user's query, she said,“Yess, we were in 3rd when they shot the movie here.”

Inquisitive user, willing to unravel more information asked,“Were you in the drawing competition when they shot Taare Zameen Par ?” To this, Aditi replied,“Hahah no no, they didn't take girls in the movie. But a lot of my classmates and teachers are in the movie."

While another user shared a GIF of the iconic song Bum Bum Bole from the movie and wrote,“The only thing that comes to my mind after seeing this is.” Aditi suggested that this song was shot in school's library.“They had moved out all the books to fit the desks,” she added.