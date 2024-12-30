Single-Engine Aircraft Crashes In Stuttgart
Date
12/30/2024 8:09:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A single-engine small aircraft has crashed in Stuttgart,
Germany, Azernews reports citing "Spiegel"
newspaper.
The 77-year-old pilot's attempt to land the "Cessna" aircraft at
the airport was unsuccessful due to heavy fog. As a result of the
crash, the pilot sustained minor injuries, while the 70-year-old
passenger was seriously injured.
Flight operations at the airport were halted for an hour and a
half following the incident. A total of around 20 rescue and
firefighting teams, along with Police forces, were deployed to the
scene, and an investigation is underway.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109041776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.