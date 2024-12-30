Single-Engine Aircraft Crashes In Stuttgart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A single-engine small aircraft has crashed in Stuttgart, Germany, Azernews reports citing "Spiegel" newspaper.

The 77-year-old pilot's attempt to land the "Cessna" aircraft at the airport was unsuccessful due to heavy fog. As a result of the crash, the pilot sustained minor injuries, while the 70-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

Flight operations at the airport were halted for an hour and a half following the incident. A total of around 20 rescue and firefighting teams, along with forces, were deployed to the scene, and an investigation is underway.