Kuwait Crown Prince Cables President Biden For Solace Over Demise Of Ex-President Carter

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad has sent a cable of condolences to US President Joe Biden expressing condolences on death of the former president, Jimmy Carter, wishing his family would be blessed with patience. (end) nof

