Telegram bans Russian press in EU

(MENAFN) Telegram has blocked the channels of several major Russian news outlets across the European Union, citing "violations of local laws." Channels from prominent Russian organizations, including RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiya 1, One, NTV, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, are now inaccessible, with users seeing notifications of restricted access. The restrictions have been reported in countries such as Poland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Italy, and the Czech Republic.



The EU has previously taken steps against Russian media, including banning outlets like Rossiyskaya Gazeta and RIA Novosti in May, accusing them of being under Russian government control and playing a significant role in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Although there has been no official statement from Telegram or EU officials, Russian lawmakers, including Senator Alexey Pushkov, have condemned the move as an attempt to create an "informational iron curtain" between Europe and Russia. This ban follows similar actions against other Russian state-backed media, such as RT, which had its Telegram accounts blocked early in the Ukraine conflict.

