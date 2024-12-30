Vinyl Ester Market Projected To Surpass US$2.248 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.29%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The vinyl ester is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29%, reaching a market size of US$2.248 billion in 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the vinyl ester market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.248 billion in 2030.Vinyl ester is made by esterifying epoxy resin with acrylic and methacrylic. It is used to make high-performance composites, coatings , and adhesives that are more resistant to corrosion, chemicals, and water than polyester resins. Its remarkable mechanical qualities and endurance, especially in hostile settings, make it the most widely utilized in a variety of industries, including maritime, automotive, and construction.Furthermore, the growing usage of vinyl ester for a variety of applications, such as fiber-reinforced plastic tanks and vessels, combined with the growing use of corrosion-resistant equipment, is expected to drive its market throughout the forecast period. The rising marine, automotive, and construction industries are likely to be key vinyl ester market consumers over the research period. For example, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), maritime trade volume decreased by 0.4% in 2022 but increased by 2.4% in 2023, with growth expected to exceed 2% by 2028. Emerging markets are predicted to grow over the forecast period as global trade expands. This, in turn, is projected to affect the shipping industry.This phenomenal increase in the maritime industry has majorly fueled the global vinyl ester growth. The considerable increase in marine trade as well as the booming tourism industry has all contributed to the demand for vinyl esters. The superior water and corrosion resistance properties of vinyl ester make it a major polymer for the production of marine structures like boats, yachts, naval vessels, offshore platforms, and all equipment used in marine transportation as it has a great ability to endure marine conditions, including the effect of seawater corrosion, and wear and tear by impacts of waves and harsh weather conditions. It also is good at emulating conventional materials. Finally, the increase in recreational boating pursuits due to higher disposable income and the growing trend for water sports and leisurely pursuits also lead to the increased demand.Moreover, it has the promise to further augment the investment of infrastructure in the market for vinyl esters. However, the market is limited by the presence of lower-cost alternative competition and its wide availability. However, the increase in wind turbine installations globally, as well as increased consumption of the product in mass transit vehicles and railways, presents an opportunity for overall market growth. The product enhances fatigue resistance and general toughness which would imply durability and weight savings.Additionally, vinyl ester is often employed by chemical and petrochemical industries owing to its resistance to corrosion in storage tanks, pipelines and processing equipment. Thus, as these sectors expand further in order to meet the demand for chemicals and petroleum products, so is the demand for vinyl ester resinAccess sample report or view details:The vinyl ester market is segmented by type into four major categories: Bisphenol-A (BPA), Novolac, Brominated Fire Retardant, and others. The bisphenol-A (BPA) category is likely to have a considerable market share during the forecast period since it has a variety of chemical applications and is corrosion-resistant. Additionally, in the marine sector, this material is employed for gel coats and barrier coats in the ship's main composite body. The usage of BPA in a variety of end-use industries, including construction, coatings, and repairs, is predicted to boost demand for this segment over the forecast period.The vinyl ester market by application category is segmented into pipes & tanks, paints & coatings , transportation, pulp & paper, and others. This application segment for pipes and tanks is driving growth in the market due to the fact that it is made of a chemical-resistant material preferred for construction of all storage tanks, pipes, and other equipment exposed to harsh chemicals. Durable and corrosion resistant pipes and tanks are high commodity items in the building sector, water management, and chemical processing industries. Vinyl ester is much applied in underground applications like wastewater and oil and gas pipelines greatly owing to its performance capabilities. The emerging concern for sustainable development therefore opens up opportunities for bio-based alternatives and those with recycled contents in pipe and tank applications. Advances in joining methods and in intelligent monitoring systems also provide avenues for expansion.Based on geography, the North America region of the vinyl ester market is growing significantly because it is a prime hub for a number of industries such as chemical processing, construction, and maritime. Additionally, it is expected that the region's budding interests in recycled and bio-based vinyl ester and heightened research as well as development in this area is bound to concern the regional vinyl ester market throughout the period projected. The recreational boating business in the US, coupled with ever-increasing disposable income, is increasingly attracting many individuals to activities like yachting and other water sports, and with the advent of marine tourism, consumption of vinyl ester is expected to increase in the modification and repair of boat hulls.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Vinyl ester market that have been covered are, INEOS, AOC, DIC Material Inc., Interplastic Corporation, Poliya, POLYNT SPA, Sino Polymer, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Hexion, NIVITEX.The market analytics report segments the Vinyl ester market as follows:.By Type:oBisphenol-A (BPA)oNovolacoBrominated Fire RetardantoOthers.By Application:oPipes & TanksoPaints & CoatingsoTransportationoPulp & PaperoOthers.By Geography:.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.INEOS.AOC.DIC Material Inc..Interplastic Corporation.Poliya.POLYNT SPA.Sino Polymer.Scott Bader Company Ltd..Hexion.NIVITEXExplore More Reports:.Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market:.Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride Market:.Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.