(MENAFN) According to the New York Times, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) allegedly relaxed its rules of engagement at the start of the war with Hamas, permitting that resulted in civilian casualties. After Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 last year, the IDF reportedly authorized mid-ranking officers to target not only senior Hamas commanders but also lower-level fighters and locations with a high risk of civilian casualties.



Previously, the IDF accepted five to ten civilian deaths for every enemy operative killed, but this limit was raised to 20 under the new rules, allowing for strikes on militants in residential areas, even if they were surrounded by family or neighbors. According to sources within the IDF, commanders approved strikes that could harm over 100 civilians, using flawed targeting systems and larger munitions than typically necessary.



Additionally, the IDF removed restrictions on the number of daily strikes, with about 30,000 munitions fired in the initial weeks of the conflict, more than the total for the next eight months. While the IDF confirmed the changes to its engagement rules, it stated that its actions adhered to the law.



Since the start of the conflict, Israeli forces have killed nearly 45,400 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, with the majority being women and children. The report also references previous revelations, such as those by the Israeli-Palestinian magazine +972, which detailed the use of an experimental AI system by the IDF to identify targets, initially designed to limit civilian casualties to 20, but later scaled up to 100.



Despite these reports, the IDF denied using AI to predict or identify terrorist operatives.

